Rob Gronkowski Says No One Is Treated Like a Star on Patriots

The New England Patriots have a proven formula for winning games and reaching the Super Bowl. Do your job correctly, don’t make mistakes, and work harder than the opponent. Head coach Bill Belichick said it best when he yelled “No days off!” to a crowd of the Patriots faithful. This is the perfect formula that has led to numerous victories in the NFL‘s biggest game, but is it one that makes the players happy?

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be providing an answer soon, at least according to a clip from his episode of The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED. The HBO show hosted by LeBron James is about to release a new season, starting with an episode that features Gronkowski, comedian Kevin Hart, and other popular figures. In honor of this event, HBO released a trailer that showed the fun-loving tight end explaining that no one in New England is treated like a star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You are not treated like a superstar in that organization,” Gronkowski said in the episode’s trailer. “Not even [Tom] Brady.”

Now, the trailer did not show the entire interaction to drum up viewers. Gronk could have finished the statement by lauding this approach to roster management, or he could have followed the path of other former players by ripping into Belichick and the coaching staff.

Considering that Gronk spent nine seasons in New England and won two Super Bowl rings, it’s far more likely that he finished by saying something nice about his former team. Either way, the answer will be provided on September 3 when the episode airs.

Gronk is only the latest NFL star to appear on The Shop, continuing the tradition of bridging the gap between competing sports. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara both made appearances, as did Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. Additionally, DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans and Antonio Brown of the Oakland Raiders were each featured in recent episodes, covering topics such as rich men cheating the system and being viewed as a distraction by the media. Although the quiet Hopkins rarely spoke during his episode of The Shop.

Unlike Hopkins, however, Gronk is a loud, boisterous personality, and he will not be quiet during his episode. It’s expected that both the former Patriots tight end and Kevin Hart will be the most outspoken figures during this episode. The only question that remains is how much will Gronk reveal about his time in New England?