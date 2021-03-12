Rob Gronkowski Pulls off Hilarious Prank on Tom Brady

✖

Rob Gronkowski had some fun with Tom Brady before the start of the 2021 NFL league year. The four-time Super Bowl champion posted a video on his Instagram account that showed himself calling Brady on FaceTime. And when Brady answered, he got really confused.

"Hey, I’m busy right now. Can I call you later?" Gronkowski said when Brady answered the phone. That led to the seven-time Super Bowl champion saying, "Yeah, did I call you?" Gronkowski replied, yeah, you don’t remember?" to which Brady answered, "No, you just called me."

Brady then said that was confused before Gronkowski admitting to pranking him. Brady shook his head and hit himself with his hand while Gronkowski was laughing. The two have that kind of relationship as they have had a lot of success together. Along with helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl this past season, Gronkowski and Brady won three Super Bowls when they were members of the New England Patriots. Gronkowski retired from the NFL after the 2018 season only to return when Brady signed a contract with the Buccaneers in March 2020. When Gronkowski decided to return to action, the Patriots traded him to the Buccaneers.

"It was kind of a series of conversations. It wasn't anything like, 'Hey Rob, I want you to come back, come to Tampa with me," Gronkowski said after the Super Bowl when talking about coming out of retirement. "It was over a little bit of time, a couple of conversations. Then free agency hit and I was sitting there like, he told me he was going to go down to Tampa, or go to another team prior, and I was just sitting there. And then he hit me up like, 'Would you come down?' And I was like, 'I was waiting for you, I was waiting for you to make a move.' It's just been over a series of talks, and it's just an unbelievable story.

"There are a lot of other conversations that went down, but we're just going to keep them between us," Gronkowski continued. "But overall, just coming down to Tampa Bay, just coming into this organization, this Buccaneers organization, they were an organization ready to win. The players here were ready to win, and to come here and be a small part of it and play my role, was just amazing."