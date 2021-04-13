Rob Gronkowski Jokes About Julian Edelman Joining Buccaneers After Retirement

✖

Rob Gronkowski has a prediction on Julian Edelman after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end recently spoke to TMZ about his former teammate and said there's a "69% chance" Edelman will be joining him and Tom Brady in 2021. Gronkowski doesn't believe Edelman is done just yet.

"He'll be back," Gronk said of Edelman. "He'll be back. Yeah." Edelman announced his retirement shortly after the New England Patriots terminated his contract due to failed physical. The 34-year old former wide receiver was dealing with a knee injury, and it was likely he wouldn't be able to play this season. And while Gronkowski was having fun with Edelman, he thinks he has a puncher's chance to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.

"I definitely think he has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer," Rob said. "He’s a beast. And the numbers just don’t show everything that he brings to the table. The attitude, the competitiveness that he has." In 12 seasons with the Patriots, Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. However, he helped the team win three Super Bowls and 118 receptions, 1,442 and five touchdowns in 19 playoff games. Edelman was also named MVP of Super Bowl LIII in 2019. His work on the field led to him being named to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team.

Brady is not making any predictions on Edelman's future but is looking forward to his next move. "Seeing you become a dad and the changes you made in your life made me so encouraged and happy for you," Brady wrote in an Instagram post. "Life is about gratitude and perspective! I am so happy for you and your family. You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next!"

In 2020, Edelman only played in six games due to his knee. It was also the first time he played without Brady who joined the Buccaneers in March 2020. If Edelman is healthy enough to play this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brady, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers front office make a push to sign Edelman to a one-year contract.