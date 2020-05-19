Richard Childress Auctions off Iconic Dale Earnhardt Car, Raises $425K for COVID-19 Relief

✖

Richard Childress, the owner of Richard Childress Racing and a longtime supporter of the late Dale Earnhardt, announced that he was parting ways with a beloved piece of his personal collection. He would be auctioning off an Earnhardt-driven car for the first time in his life. The proceeds would be used to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrett-Jackson held an online auction from May 9-16 for the 1996 No. 3 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. This was the car that Earnhardt drove during the 1999 Winston Cup Series and secured a controversial win over Terry Labonte. The black stock car is still adorned with sponsor logos and features Earnhardt's autograph. At the end of the auction, Childress had raised $425,000 for coronavirus relief, which will be used to support two charitable organizations during the pandemic.

"I've never parted with an Earnhardt Chevrolet from my collection, but with a global pandemic taking place and people in our communities suffering, it's time to do what I can to help," Childress said in a statement, per NBC Sports. "All proceeds will benefit much-needed causes to fight the devastating effects of COVID-19 on a local and national level." The winning bidder remains anonymous by choice, but the money will be used to benefit two charities — Feeding America and Samaritan's Purse.

"America is facing unprecedented times right now and it's going to take everyone working together and making sacrifices to make a difference," Childress continued. "I have so many memories of this No. 3 Chevrolet, including celebrating with Dale Earnhardt in Victory Lane. I will always hold those memories dearly, but now I am thrilled to see that the winning bidder will be able to build memories as well."

The 1999 season featured Earnhardt securing another three wins in his historic career. He also finished in the top-five seven different times. Despite discussions about potential retirement, The Intimidator won both races at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished the season seventh in the points standings.

In addition to parting ways with the historic car, Childress is also auctioning off more than 300 items from his personal collection. This includes autographed photos of drivers, die-cast cars, an Earnhardt memorial candle and Earnhardt No. 3 autographed crocs. The proceeds from these auctions will also be used to benefit charitable organizations.