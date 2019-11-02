Redskins Star Trent Williams Accuses Team of Misdiagnosing Cancer for 6 Years in Fiery Return

When Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams held out for the beginning of the 2019 season, he did so by saying that he couldn’t trust the team’s medical staff. On Thursday, he provided more context for reporters as he explained a situation involving a growth on his head that was misdiagnosed six years ago. Williams almost lost his life after discovering that he had cancer and had to get a tumor removed from his skull.

According to ESPN, Williams was diagnosed with a form of cancer known as dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP). He had originally approached a team doctor about the growth on his scalp six years ago but was told that it was something minor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was cancer,” Williams said on Thursday. “I had cancer. I had a tumor removed from my skull, attached to my skull. It got pretty serious for a second. I was told some scary things from the doctor. It was definitely nothing to play with, one of the things that changed my outlook on life.”

Trent Williams said he almost lost his life. Was scary and still is. #redskins pic.twitter.com/M5fXH3ikGa — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 31, 2019

Williams ultimately went to see a specialist during this offseason. He underwent surgery over the winter and needed 350 stitches and 75 staples on his head. The incision was reportedly the size of a softball.

“We literally caught it within weeks of metastasizing through to my brain, to my skull,” Williams said. “Extracting it was the only thing they could do. Doing radiology on it would have put a cap on my life. I think 15 years was the most I would have had after I started chemo. So I had to cut it out.”

While he doesn’t blame team owner Daniel Snyder for these issues, Williams has still said that there is no trust between him and the team.

Williams recently failed his physical to rejoin the team due to his helmet causing discomfort. He had passed every other test and appeared ready to play, but the helmet issue meant that Williams could not be activated to the 53-man roster.

In response to this failed physical, as well as the comments about Williams’ tumor, the team has since requested that the NFL‘s Management Council and the NFLPA convene a joint committee to review the medical records and care given to Williams.

“We have requested this review under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement that provides for an independent third party review of any NFL player’s medical care,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “The Redskins continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff. Due to healthcare and privacy regulations, we are unable to comment further at this time. We look forward to the joint committee’s results.”

(Photo Credit: John McDonnell/The Washington Post/Getty)