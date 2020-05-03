Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Has a Mural of Tom Brady at His House, and Fans Are Confused
Tom Brady is believed to be the best quarterback in NFL history, and he has become a role model of sorts for younger players. Second-year starter Dwayne Haskins is among this group. The Washington Redskins QB showed how much he looks up to Brady with a mural at his house.
A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday that showed Haskins walking through his home. He was wearing a Bugs Bunny Space Jam basketball jersey, which drew attention as well. However, the fans were primarily focused on the massive mural that depicted Haskins and Brady together following a game between the Washington Redskins and New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion had led his team to a 33-7 victory while Haskins served as Colt McCoy's backup.
.@dh_simba7 has a mural of him and @TomBrady in his house 🎨 pic.twitter.com/3sy5cGi7x0— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 3, 2020
Many NFL fans saw this video, and they were fairly confused. They didn't understand why Brady looked like he was starring in Me, Myself & Irene. Others thought the image itself seemed to be a little too intimate. Although this opinion was less prevalent on Sunday.
A large group of Twitter users, however, just had one main question. Why was Haskins putting a mural of Brady on his wall considering that the two quarterbacks are peers and competitors? This decision was just confusing to many fans of multiple teams, including the Redskins.
They are peers and competitors it’s cringe af— Nick (@NickManusco) May 3, 2020
Why he got Brady looking like a busted Jim Carrey? pic.twitter.com/t9hAb6IPMZ— Dallas from Pittsburgh (@FatEddieVedder) May 3, 2020
Its gotta be big for young QBs to make it all the way to the @nfl and get to meet the GOAT on the field but damn a framed photo of the moment would’ve sufficed, kind of bizarre lol. Do you tho young fella— C. Jordan, Jr. (@CJfromVA) May 3, 2020
Lame— AP (@Lambeauleap1919) May 3, 2020
Painter made Tom Brady mid transition to fire marshall bill— giro (@Skol_Vikings89) May 3, 2020
Big time yikes.— flyers guy (@FlyersHockeyGuy) May 3, 2020
Aspiring for greatness. Nothing wrong with that.— Chris White (@cwhiteco) May 3, 2020
Closest he’ll get to a ring— Samuel Viera (@sove233) May 3, 2020
whoever painted it needs to be fired immediately.— FIRE HOWIE SZN (@notcrouton) May 3, 2020
the GOAT.— Nike Belichick (@NikeeBelichick) May 3, 2020
This is crazy good!!!— chattycatty🌟🌟🌟 (@Familyjoool) May 3, 2020
Dwayne Haskins has a mural of Tom Brady in his house. Just goes to show how well respected TB is by the younger generation of talent coming into the league. pic.twitter.com/H6UsaMBPXJ— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 3, 2020
The great joy of social media. Watching everyone’s favorite players all call Brady goat. All paying homage and respect. All recognizing his greatness. Then watching the haters try to cope with it. So angry that their warped views aren’t embraced by intelligent humans— Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) May 3, 2020