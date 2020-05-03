Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Has a Mural of Tom Brady at His House, and Fans Are Confused

Tom Brady is believed to be the best quarterback in NFL history, and he has become a role model of sorts for younger players. Second-year starter Dwayne Haskins is among this group. The Washington Redskins QB showed how much he looks up to Brady with a mural at his house.

A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday that showed Haskins walking through his home. He was wearing a Bugs Bunny Space Jam basketball jersey, which drew attention as well. However, the fans were primarily focused on the massive mural that depicted Haskins and Brady together following a game between the Washington Redskins and New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion had led his team to a 33-7 victory while Haskins served as Colt McCoy's backup.

.@dh_simba7 has a mural of him and @TomBrady in his house 🎨 pic.twitter.com/3sy5cGi7x0 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 3, 2020

Many NFL fans saw this video, and they were fairly confused. They didn't understand why Brady looked like he was starring in Me, Myself & Irene. Others thought the image itself seemed to be a little too intimate. Although this opinion was less prevalent on Sunday.

A large group of Twitter users, however, just had one main question. Why was Haskins putting a mural of Brady on his wall considering that the two quarterbacks are peers and competitors? This decision was just confusing to many fans of multiple teams, including the Redskins.