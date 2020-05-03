Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Has a Mural of Tom Brady at His House, and Fans Are Confused

By John Newby

Tom Brady is believed to be the best quarterback in NFL history, and he has become a role model of sorts for younger players. Second-year starter Dwayne Haskins is among this group. The Washington Redskins QB showed how much he looks up to Brady with a mural at his house.

A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday that showed Haskins walking through his home. He was wearing a Bugs Bunny Space Jam basketball jersey, which drew attention as well. However, the fans were primarily focused on the massive mural that depicted Haskins and Brady together following a game between the Washington Redskins and New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion had led his team to a 33-7 victory while Haskins served as Colt McCoy's backup.

Many NFL fans saw this video, and they were fairly confused. They didn't understand why Brady looked like he was starring in Me, Myself & Irene. Others thought the image itself seemed to be a little too intimate. Although this opinion was less prevalent on Sunday.

A large group of Twitter users, however, just had one main question. Why was Haskins putting a mural of Brady on his wall considering that the two quarterbacks are peers and competitors? This decision was just confusing to many fans of multiple teams, including the Redskins.

