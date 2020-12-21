Rays' Tyler Glasnow Used Picture of Martin Shkreli for Angry Motivation Prior to Games
Fans of the MLB team the Tampa Bay Rays have an appreciation of pitcher Tyler Glasnow, but the former fifth-round draft pick became a legend in the eyes of many MLB fans on Monday. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the man responsible for the change. He provided a humorous anecdote about Glasnow, explaining that the pitcher used to use a photo of "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to get angry before games.
"I’ve been saving this anecdote for a story, but screw it. Too good to squirrel away," Passan tweeted. "Someone suggested Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow try to get angry before starts. To do this, he would look at pictures of one person. He pulled out his phone and showed me. It was Martin Shkreli."
Shkreli is a former hedge fund manager and convicted felon that increased the price of the drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill. He also bought the only existing copy of the Wu-Tang Clan's album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. Although federal agents seized the album following Shkreli's conviction for securities fraud.
While Passan did confirm that Glasnow no longer uses that photo for his angry motivation, that did not stop the wave of comments. Baseball fans immediately weighed in on the wild story, expressing the opinion that Glasnow is a legend. Several said that they actively root against the Rays but will show some support for the pitcher in the future.
