Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Reveals Magical ‘Harry Potter’ Costume

With Halloween season in full swing, players around the NFL are debuting their top outfits on social media. DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Reid of the Houston Texans both donned blue bodypaint while members of the Minnesota Vikings relied on store-bought outfits. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, however, opted to channel his inner wizard with his Harry Potter outfit.

The Baltimore Ravens hosted a Halloween party this week, which provided players with the opportunity to dress up in their favorite outfits. Many stars were on hand and dressed up like popular figures in media, including Fred Flintstone, Black Panther, and a character from the movie Get Out.

This party was put on to support The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation, which raises anti-bullying awareness. The Ravens helped raise money with a silent auction featuring autographed jerseys, boxing gloves, helmets, and other unique memorabilia.

“Harry Potter, I was Harry,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. “I had the little coat on, I felt like I was back at the wizard’s place. Pretty dope.”

Interestingly enough, Jackson actually revealed that he isn’t a massive Harry Potter fan. This could serve as a surprise considering that this outfit was picture-perfect, but the second-year quarterback does have his reasons.

“I wouldn’t say I am,” Jackson responded. “I watched a few movies, but it’s pretty long. I get sleepy. I be watching it for a good hour, and then I just…” The sentence trailed off as Jackson pretended to fall asleep.

Regardless of his ability to remain conscious while watching Harry Potter, Jackson has made Ravens fans believe that he is a magician in his own right whenever he steps onto the field. This trend started in week one as he threw five touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins, and it has since continued with the Ravens achieving a 5-2 record as they head into the bye week.

Considering that the other teams in the AFC North are a combined 5-17 this season, it’s likely that the Ravens will take the division crown. Although it is not guaranteed. The Steelers are the closest competition with a 3-4 record and will be looking to keep pace with Jackson and his teammates.

In order to truly capture the division, the man who dressed as Harry Potter will have to put some of his magic on display while leading a late charge to the playoffs.

Photo Credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty