Raiders Reportedly Set to Offer Tom Brady Two-Year, $60 Million Contract

Tom Brady will be a free agent on March 18 and there’s been a lot of speculation about which team will sign him. That remains unclear, but we now know one team will be making a big push to sign the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. According to longtime NFL reporter Larry Fitzgerald, Sr. who is also the father of NFL great Larry Fitzgerald, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to offer Brady a two-year contract worth $60 million. With the team moving from Oakland to Las Vegas, they are looking to make a big splash in 2020 and signing Brady would definitely be it.

This isn’t the first report of the Raiders being interested in Brady. Last month, the four-time Super Bowl MVP was in Las Vegas for UFC 246. UFC president Dana White spoke to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and he predicted that Brady would sign with the Raiders when it was all said and done.

“Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports.”

The Raiders already have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations as the Raiders have reached the playoffs just once in his six seasons with the team. Last season, Carr threw for 4,054 yards 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions while the team finished with a 7-9 record. The Raiders could stick with Carr if they can’t get Brady, but if the report is true about the Raiders making the offer and Brady accepts, it could lead to a major domino effect in NFL free agency.

It’s also very likely other NFL teams will be going after Brady once free agency begins. The Los Angeles Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears are just a few teams who could make an offer to Brady if he can’t agree to a deal in New England. With everything Brady has accomplished, he has nothing to prove. But if he signs with another team and wins another Super Bowl, it will be safe to say that Brady is the best football player in NFL history if he isn’t already.