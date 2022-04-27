Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson Gives Update on MMA Return and Boxing Debut (Exclusive)

✖

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson was one of UFC's top stars in the late 2000s as he was the promotion's light heavyweight champion. He has not competed in a mixed martial arts (MMA) match since 2019, but is he on his way to making a comeback? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Jackson revealed that he is looking to compete in another MMA match soon.

"Hopefully I can fight. I'll fight again," Jackson exclusively told PopCulture. "I would like to leave on a high note." Jackson's last match was on Dec. 29, 2019, when he lost to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237. His last win came on September 29, 2018, taking down Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206. During his time at Bellator, Jackson won the Season 10 Light Heavyweight Tournament Championship which was in 2014. His last match in UFC was in 2013 when he fell to Glover Teixeira at UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Dodson. He won the UFC Light Heavyweight title by defeating Chuck Liddell at UFC 71 in May 2007.

Jackson said he's not sure which promotion he will join, and when asked who he would like to face, the 43-year-old said, "Nah, it doesn't matter. I would really like to do boxing." Jackson wants to take on Shannon Briggs in a boxing match. Briggs, 50, is a former heavyweight champion who has wins over George Forman and Ray Mercer. Briggs' last boxing match was in 2016 but hasn't lost a match since 2010.

"Shannon and I was going back and forth on my Instagram, but then my Instagram got banned, so kind of lost contact with him and everything," Jackson said. "I don't know what's going on with that, but I would really love to fight him. I just wanted to shut him up. He really thought that he could beat me. I know he's a great boxer and stuff like that, but the guy hasn't fought in like five or six years. It's only been like two years since I fought. So I thought that I had a great chance of doing well against him." Jackson also said that he "always wanted to try boxing. I've never had a boxing match. I've always wanted to try once I started training boxing."