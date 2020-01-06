President Donald Trump Plans to Attend LSU-Clemson National Championship Game in New Orleans

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be played in one week and it will feature one special guest. According to USA Today, President Donald Trump will attend the final college football game of the season which will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. However, it’s also possible that Trump could change his plans and not attend depending on the circumstances.

USA Today said Trump has visited the state of Louisana six times since being elected president. In 2016 when he was named president-elect, Trump made a trip to Baton Rouge which is the home of LSU. And he has seen the LSU football team play this season when they took on Alabama back in November in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. LSU won the game 46-41.

Trump will attend a game that could be considered a classic. LSU comes into the game 14-0 and they feature quarterback Joe Burrow who won the Heisman Trophy this season. The Tigers are considered as the favorite to win the game as they are coming off a 37-10 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship and a 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

“We’re very honored to be playing in the National Championship football game and very honored to have it in New Orleans, our great home state of Louisiana,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a teleconference on New Year’s Eve. “A lot of respect for Coach Dabo Swinney and the job that he’s done with a phenomenal football team. He’s got some great players on there. Those guys have established a winning championship football team at Clemson. This is going to be one heck of a challenge for the LSU Tigers.”

As for the Clemson Tigers, they enter the game as the defending national champions and they have nation’s longest winning streak at 29. Swinney is confident his team can get the job done, but he also knows the type of challenge LSU presents.

“I’ve had a chance to see them a few times this year, and they’ve just played flawless, really, all year long,” Swinney said. “Unbelievable what their quarterback has done, and just a complete football team in every sense of the word. Haven’t watched a play of tape yet, but everybody — we got back late last night, so everybody has got a day today just to decompress, and then as coaches we’ll get back at it tomorrow and start putting a great plan together to give our guys a chance to go compete.”