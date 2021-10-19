Plane With Fans Heading to Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game Crashes Outside Houston

A plane that was carrying fans heading to Game 4 of the ALCS game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros crashed outside Houston, according to WCBV 5. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash which happened in Waller County. The owner of the plane said he and his friends were heading to Boston for the game when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, according to KTRK-TV.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodward said the plane had difficulties taking off and didn’t leave the ground before skidding to a stop and catching fire. Twenty-one people were on board, including 18 passengers and three crew members. There were only minor injuries reported; the youngest passenger was 10 years old.

“They were stunned, they were very, very stunned, but they did self-extricate and we can’t tell you how they did that and in what method, but the plane was fully involved when we arrived,” said Tim Gibson of Waller-Harris Emergency Services. Two people were taken to the hospital, but the incident could have been a lot worse.

“This is a good day,” said a DPS official in response to the plane crash. “This is actually a day of celebration for a lot of people. Game 4 of the ALCS is set for tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Based on where the plane was taking off, the majority of the people on the plane were likely Astros fans and looking to support their team as they are down 2-1 in the series.

“I mean, they count as one [loss],” Astros manager Dusty Baker said after Game 3, per the Astros official website. “We come back and win [Tuesday], the series is even. I mean, you don’t like it. I’m not very happy about it, but you got to flush this one because you can’t bring this one or the last one back until tomorrow. And so, like I said, you don’t like it tonight, but the sun is going to come up in the morning.” The Astros have made it to the ALCS the last five seasons and have appeared in two World Series with one championship win. The Red Sox are looking to win their second World Series in four seasons and fifth since 2004.