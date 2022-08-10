Boston Red Sox Player to Miss Remainder of Season Following Bicycle Accident

A Boston Red Sox player will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to an injury suffered in a bicycle accident. The team announced that pitcher Chris Sale injured his right wrist and underwent surgery on Monday. The injury took place during a bicycle accident on Saturday, and he is expected to return at the start of Spring Training in 2023. Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom said that Sale "took his bike to get lunch and hit something going down a hill and flew off the bike." Sale was coming from a throwing session at Boston College.

"You couldn't make this up, right?" Bloom said. "We need to dispatch some people to go find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it." Sale has only made two starts this season due to multiple injuries. At the start of the year, the seven-time All-Star suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage during live batting practice. And while rehabbing, Sale was slowed by an undisclosed non-baseball medical situation which led him to not throwing for a week.

Sale made his season debut on July 12 but injured his pinkie finger on July 17 and hasn't pitched since. "As with everything that's happened, you look forward, and he should be fine," said Bloom. "I know we keep saying that and things keep happening. This is just an incredibly bizarre run of events. He should be full-go next spring. We obviously need to think through what that means as far as planning out a full season with him not having carried very much of a workload the last few years.

"But other than that, there's no reason not to expect him to be back and be the Chris Sale that we know. You guys saw it; those five innings in St. Pete, he looked really good. In that outing, he looked better than he had at any point last year, maybe except for Game 5 of the ALCS. So we're really encouraged in that regard. Obviously, this is a tough blow." Sale, 33 has been with the Red Sox since 2017. He spent his first seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox and led the AL in strikeouts in 2015. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018 and has recorded over 2,000 strikeouts in his career.