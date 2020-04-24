NHL Star P.K. Subban to Recieve 2020 Phenom Award

✖

P.K. Subban is about to earn a big honor. It was recently announced the NHL star player will receive the 2020 Phenom Award for Athlete. He will be honored at the 2020 Shorty Awards ceremony on May 3, and it will also include Jameela Jamil and Eugene Lee Yang. Fans can watch the show on YouTube and Twitter starting at 7 p.m. ET.

"The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more," the official website stated. "Past winners include Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele, and DJ Khaled." Subban, a member of the New Jersey Devils, is getting the Phenom Award for the work he does on the ice as well as in the community.

"His desire for supporting families who suffer from illness has not only made him a commendable role model, but has also facilitated the growth of the P.K. Subban Foundation," the Shorty Awards said in a press release. His most recent pledge resulted in a $10 million dollar donation to the Montreal Children’s Hospital, which to date is the largest donation made by any Canadian athlete. The hospital showed their gratitude by naming their newly renovated atrium after him, where he continues."

Subban started his NHL career in 2011 and finished his rookie season ranked among the top 25 defensemen in scoring. In 2017, he helped the Nashville Predators reach the Stanley Cup Finals. He was also awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2013 and was named a three-time All-Star. In 2014, Subban helped Canada win the gold medal in the Winter Olympics.

Subban is also known for being in a relationship with former Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn. In August, the couple announced their engagement after dating for over a year. In December, Vonn decided to propose to Subban. "Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!" Vonn wrote on Instagram. "On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe."