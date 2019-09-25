Pittsburgh Steelers Expect Ben Roethlisberger to Fully Recover From Elbow Surgery

The Steelers are not worried about Ben Roethlisberger and his health because they expect him to fully recover from his elbow surgery and will be the starting quarterback for the team in 2020 via WTAE News. Roethlisberger had surgery on his elbow on Monday after suffering the injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week Two. Right after Roethlisberger had the surgery, the Steelers released a statement.

“Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic,” team spokesperson Burt Lauten said.

“Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.”

Mason Rudolph took Roethlisberger’s place in the game against the Seahawks and he finished with 112 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He made his first start of the year this past weekend and he threw for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. The Steelers lost both games and they’re now 0-3 on the year.

Before Roethlisberger had elbow surgery, he released a statement which stated he’ll be back next year.

“I’ve been informed that I need season-ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people,” he said. “I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

Roethlisberger has been the Steelers starting QB since 2004. In his career, the Miami (Ohio) alum has led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins and he has been named to the Pro Bowl six times.