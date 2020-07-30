Phillies Postpone Series Against Blue Jays After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

✖

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait a little longer to play their next game as they have postponed their series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, according to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. The move was made after the Phillies announced their latest round of coronavirus test results. The test results for the Phillies players came back negative, but two staff members tested positive.

"The Phillies have received the results of yesterday's testing," the team said in a statement. "While no players tested positive for Covid-19, there were two staff members that did test positive. One is a member of the coaching staff and one is a member of the home clubhouse staff. All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled today and until further notice."

The Phillies were set to play three games with the Blue Jays - a doubleheader on Saturday and one game on Sunday. The team hasn't played since Sunday when they wrapped up a three-game set against the Miami Marlins. Earlier this week, it was announced the Marlins had at least 15 players test positive for COVID-19, which led to them suspending the season. On the flip side, the Phillies were forced to postpone their home-and-home series against the New York Yankees.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, there was some concern inside the Phillies clubhouse after their series against the Marlins. A few players and coaches came in close contact with members of the Marlins as well as interacted with them on the field before Opening Day on Friday. One the team heard the Marlins had multiple plays contract the virus, manager Joe Girardi said the "team sent a text to every player 90 minutes before the game, informing them and recommending they take extra precautions."

With the Marlins dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, the thought was the season was in jeopardy. As of now, the season will continue to move forward until MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says otherwise. "We built protocols anticipating that we would have positive tests at some point during the season," Manfred said on the MLB Network this week. "The protocols were built to allow us to play through those positives. We believe the protocols are adequate to keep our players safe."