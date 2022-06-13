Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Runs Third-Fastest 110m Hurdles Ever

✖

A Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver put on a show over the weekend. Devon Allen took part in the 2022 USA Track & Field Grand Prix in New York City on Sunday and competed in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished with a time of 12.84 seconds, the third-fastest time ever recorded in the event, according to CBS Sports.

It was also a personal best for Allen who previously ran the 110-meter hurdles at 12.99 seconds, according to NBC Sports. He is the first man to break 13 seconds in the event this year. The 27-year-old is no stranger to track success as he is a three-time U.S. national champion in the 110-meter hurdles. He also made it to the finals of the event in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics.

Allen was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April. He played college football at Oregon and caught 41 passes for 684 yards and seven touchdowns for the Ducks in 2014. Allen spent three seasons with Oregon before pursuing his track career.

"It's now or never because I don't want to get too old," Allen told reporters at Oregon's Pro Day. "I don't want to turn 30, 31, and then try and get into the NFL. I know the skill gap is still there from college to the NFL, but I think when I did play college and when I did play at a pretty good level, I would consider myself talented enough to play in the NFL."

Injuries slowed down his football career. And while he hasn't played the game in six years, Allen is confident he can make a name for himself in the NFL. "I know the skill gap is still there from college to the NFL, but I think when I did play college and when I did play at a pretty good level, I would consider myself talented enough to play in the NFL," Allen said, per World Athletics. "Whether I can get back there or get even better, who knows? But as of now, I feel pretty good. I've been doing football stuff for about the last six weeks. It's like riding a bike. I don't really feel much different than I did in 2014 and 2016 playing ball."