Phil Niekro, Hall of Fame Pitcher Famous for Signature Knuckleball, Dead at 81

✖

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died. Niekro, a five-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, died Saturday night in his sleep following a battle with cancer, the Braves announced Sunday. He was 81.

In a statement, the team said they "are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend," whom they called "Knucksie." The Braves said Niekro "was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta" and recalled how he "baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in our community activities." The statement added that the Hall of Famer "was a constant presence over the years, in our clubhouse, our alumni activities and throughout Braves Country and we will forever be grateful for having him be such an important part of our organization."

Rest In Peace, Knucksie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/61G6oZ7Z6a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 27, 2020

Born on April 1, 1939, in Blaine, Ohio, Neikro made his MLB debut in 1964 when he was 24. Throughout his 24-year career, he won more games than any other knuckleball pitcher, winning 318 games in total throughout his stints with the Braves (1964-83 and '87), New York Yankees ('84-85), Cleveland Indians ('86-87) and Toronto Blue Jays ('87). Known for perfecting the knuckleball pitch, he recorded a 3.20 ERA and pitched in 4,622.1 innings, according to Fox News. After pitching his final game on Sept. 25, 1987, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

"Phil Niekro was one of the most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "In the last century, no pitcher threw more than Phil's 5,404 innings. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to Cooperstown. But even more than his signature pitch and trademark durability, Phil will be remembered as one of our game's most genial people. He always represented his sport extraordinarily well, and he will be deeply missed."

We mourn the passing of Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, a 5-time All-Star and 5-time Gold Glove winner. He was 81. pic.twitter.com/WMs9wXDBm5 — MLB (@MLB) December 27, 2020

Niekro was the seventh Hall of Famer to die this year, with the sixth others including Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, and Tom Seaver. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, sons Philip, John, and Michael, and his two grandchildren Chase and Emma.