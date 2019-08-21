PGA Tour Star Phil Mickelson Shows off Extreme Weight Loss Results

Despite seeing his hotel catch on fire from a lightning strike recently, causing him to nearly miss his tee time, Phil Mickelson does not appear to be a person that eats when he is stressed. A new photo, which was taken by his sister, shows the 25-year pro at the beach and enjoying some impressive weight loss.

As Tina Mickelson described, they were enjoying a family day at the beach, which came at the perfect time for the man known as Lefty. He recently failed to make the top-30 cut in order to move forward in the FedEx Playoffs after Lefty placed 46th overall after the BMW Championship.

With his season over, Mickelson was able to take some time to relax and show off his new physique.

Family beach day. Looks like calves are working their way up. 💪🏽🦵🏼 pic.twitter.com/tOnhUXUMlC — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 21, 2019

While this photo caught many by surprise due to Mickelson appearing to be ripped, he was quick to poke fun at himself before social media could turn nasty. He responded to the photo posted by his sister by writing, “Love you sis. Such a fun day seeing everyone. FYI, those weird bumps on the side of my stomach we’ve never seen before, Doc called them obliques and said it’s nothing to worry about.”

That being said, Mickelson wasn’t able to take care of all of the jokes before they appeared on social media. There were plenty of people that had some fun at his expense. Most of the comments and posts were good-natured.

For example, Mizzen+Main is a company that makes dress shirts focused on athletes. Golfers, football players, and Crossfit stars make up a portion of the client base, and Mickelson is part of this group. When the photo surfaced of Mickelson at the beach, the jokesters at Mizzen+Main printed off a copy to stick on the office refrigerator.

While Mickelson may not have wanted a shirtless photo of him making the rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, it has to be satisfying to see so many people taking notice. Losing weight is not easy for people in their 20s and 30s, but the man with 44 PGA Tour victories to his name achieved the feat at the age of 49.