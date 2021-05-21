PGA Championship 2021: Someone May Have Been Farting Next to Open Mic During Broadcast

✖

The 2021 PGA Champion is underway, and one of the more interesting things happened during the first round. One Twitter user shared a video of Cam Davis finishing his round on the 18th green. However, there is some heard either farting or snoring during the ESPN broadcast.

Scott Van Pelt was on the call and didn't acknowledge the incident. However, fans on social media heard it and gave a lot of credit to Van Pelt for being professional. One fan wrote: "SVP was undeterred. What a professional." But another fan wrote: Sounds like that may have been Van Pelt given the short, choppy, commentary.”

Long day from the hard working ESPN/CBS crew. Someone near an open mic is either snoring or had too many black beans at lunch. pic.twitter.com/b8Kz6NFzXr — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) May 21, 2021

We'll probably never know what exactly happened, but the PGA Championship continues to roll on. And as far as who will win, Phil Mickelson has a chance to make history if he keeps up the current pace. The five-time major winner has a two-shot lead as of Friday and could become the oldest winner of a major at age 50. Julius Boros holds the current record, winning the 1968 PGA Championship at age 48.

"So, if you were to tell me that like Sunday night, I'd really enjoy that, but right now there's a lot of work to do," Mickelson said. "I'm not sure it's going to stand today. We'll see. But the fact is I'm heading into the weekend with an opportunity and I'm playing really well and I'm having a lot of fun doing it." Mickelson went on to talk about things he's doing to make him a better golfer.

"I'm just making more and more progress just by trying to elongate my focus," he said. "I might try to play 36, 45 holes in a day and try to focus on each shot so that when I go out and play 18, it doesn't feel like it's that much." This year's PGA Championship is being played at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort at Kiawah Island South Carolina. Golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen hold the record for most PGA Championship wins at five. Nicklaus also holds the record for most runner-up finishes at four.