Peyton Manning Shows off Ripped Physique, and Social Media Loses It

Peyton Manning is really enjoying the retired life. Earlier this week, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer was spotted at the beach in Miami where he was throwing a football around with his family. He was wearing a blue hat with blue swim trunks, but fans couldn't help but notice his physique. Manning, who is 44 years old, was seen rocking a six-pack and fans had a field day with him on social media. Manning was never known to have a ripped look, but it didn't matter as he won a lot of games and two Super Bowls during his NFL career. With Manning no longer playing in the NFL, he has more time to focus on other things, and it looks like staying in shape is one of them. The interesting thing about this is what Manning has done is something we've seen former offensive linemen do when they stop playing football. Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas told PopCutlure.com earlier this year he lost 50 pounds after retiring in 2018. It's good to see Manning in shape after being away from the game for five years. But fans still had a little fun with him on Twitter.

If anyone can appreciate Peyton Manning (and his beach body abs) it's @LaurieVolkmann pic.twitter.com/RjXWP2IuwS — Pete Baron (@DL_PeteBaron) October 14, 2020 Manning's physique is so impressive, his younger brother, Eli Manning, commented on the photos. If the two were to do a push-up challenge, it's safe to say Peyton would be the favorite. But based on what Eli has done in his NFL career, you can't count him out.

Is it possible Manning is working out to return to the NFL? It's highly unlikely since Manning has nothing to prove. However, based on the way the season is going for the Colts, fans wouldn't mind seeing Manning back on the team.

It's clear a small number of fans don't think Manning got his physique the natural way. Manning is not in the spotlight as much as he was while playing, which means he has a lot of time to focus on self-care and staying in shape.

Manning is getting into the heartthrob level for this fan. It's not known why Manning started to get in shape, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback likely took the opportunity to focus on himself as well as his family.

Is Manning looking to be an executive in the NFL instead of a player? Manning has talked about returning to the NFL in some capacity over the years, so that could happen sometime down the road. It's easy to see him as a general manager or a president of an NFL team.

Looking at Manning could motivate others to go out and be active. With Manning getting older, it's likely he's staying healthy so he can see his kids grow up. And based on the Manning family history, one of his kids will likely be a star in the NFL.