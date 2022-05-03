Peyton Manning Jams With Country Star Brad Paisley in Hilarious Video

✖

It looks like Peyton Manning will be going on tour with Brad Paisley very soon. The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback posted a duet video with the country music star and both did their renditions of the Nationwide jingle. Paisley did his rendition on the guitar while Manning did his on the xylophone.

Manning and Paisley have been doing Nationwide commercials together for the last six years. In an interview with 9News last year, Manning talked about being in a band with Paisley. "Nothing on the horizon for me right now,'' Manning said when asked what he's been doing since he's retired. "Still doing a lot of the same things you alluded to. Still on too many commercials. Probably on TV way too much."

"I've enjoyed since leaving the Broncos being a part of these little teams. Companies like Nationwide, I'm still part of the team, and Brad Paisley and I are in a band together, and we've had a lot of fun doing that. Some of the different philanthropic teams I've been a part of. I've enjoyed doing these 'Peyton's Places' for ESPN. Talking to old players, got to do a great thing with John Elway, we watched The Drive against Cleveland and just learning more about the NFL I didn't know before."

Manning has been having a lot of fun since retiring from the NFL after the 2015 season. Last year, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning two Super Bowls and an NFL record five MVP awards. Last year, Manning spoke to Complex about reflecting on his NFL career before the Hall of Fame ceremony.

"Well, look, I'm very humbled. I'm very honored," Manning said. "My dad's going to introduce me, which I'm very excited about that and honored that he accepted the invitation. He's had such a great impact on my football career. But I think going back to my earlier point, all the teammates and coaches and high school teammates and college buddies that are going to be there, everybody's living all over the country, and businesses and families and kids. And so, to get all of these people together that have been an important part of my football journey, I'm excited about that. More than anything is seeing those people, but I'm very honored and humbled to join such a special fraternity."