Patriots Miss Playoffs for First Time Since 2008, and NFL Fans Rejoice

The New England Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which means they have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. It's the first time since 2008 the Patriots have missed the playoffs, which was the season where Tom Brady tore his ACL and missed the entire year. After the game on Sunday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick talked about the next move.

"Yeah, well, it's obviously a disappointing day for us," Belichick said to reporters. "We didn't do anything really well enough to win the game. We just didn't coach well enough. Didn't ... Missed opportunities and Miami was just better than we were today. That's the bottom line. We all ... Just came up short. To win these games, we got to do a better job. I got to do a better job and collectively as a staff and a team, we've got to perform better than this."

Brady left the Patriots in March to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract but he has struggled to get another going all year. With the Patriots being eliminated, that means there's a new top team in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills won the division for the first time since 1995, and NFL fans are loving it. They are also loving the fact the Patriots can't win another Super Bowl this year.