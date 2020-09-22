Patriots' James White Posts Tribute to Late Father Following Fatal Car Crash

✖

Sunday night, news surfaced that New England Patriots running back James White would miss the game against the Seattle Seahawks. His father, Tyrone White, had died in a car crash in Florida. Two days later, White reflected upon the tragic incident while celebrating his son's first birthday.

White posted two photos on Instagram on Tuesday. One showed him holding his son while the other showed his father holding him as a child. The running back used the post to both celebrate his son's birthday while honoring his father. He expressed a desire to be as good of a father to his son as his father was to him and his brother growing up.

"Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can't quite process everything that's going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already," White wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Sunday. Tyrone, a captain with the Miami-Dade police department, was involved in a two-car crash where one car flipped over and the other was on fire. Tyrone was pronounced dead on the scene while an air rescue team transported two people to a local hospital. James White's mother, Lisa White, was one of the people who was taken to the hospital, and NBC reported she is in critical condition.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the fatal crash but said that Lisa was driving while Tyrone sat in the passenger seat. She attempted to make a left turn from a dedicated lane when another vehicle struck the passenger side of her vehicle. "White's vehicle slid sideways, struck the curb, and rolled over onto its side, before coming to rest on its roof on the sidewalk," the office said, per The Boston Globe.

The office continued and said that witnesses helped the other driver, Daniel Chamberlain, from his vehicle. Witnesses also tended to the Whites, who were stuck in their Volkswagen and needed fire rescue personnel to extricate them. Lisa was transported via medflight to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Chamberlin was transported in an ambulance and sustained non life-threatening injuries.