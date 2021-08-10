Longtime New Orleans Saints Cornerback Retires From NFL

✖

A veteran NFL cornerback who spent the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints has retired from the league. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Patrick Robinson informed the Saints that he is retiring. This comes as the Saints were expecting him to be a starter this season. Robinson turns 34 years old next month but gave no indications he was calling it a career, according to Pro Football Talk.

Robinson was drafted by the Saints in the first round back in 2010. He played in 11 games and recorded 28 tackles, and two passes defended. He had a breakout season, posting 47 tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defended. He was able to improve in Year 3, tallying 64 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and 18 passes defended with one defensive touchdown.

When Robinson became a free agent in 2015, he signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Chargers. In 2016, Robinson signed a three-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts but only played in seven games that season due to a knee and hip injury. The Colts released him in March 2017 but was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles to a one-year deal a few weeks later. He had a strong season in Philadelphia, intercepting four passes while posting 18 passes defended and getting the second sack of his career. Robinson won a Super Bowl that year after the Eagles took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the championship game.

In March 2018, Robinson signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Saints. He only played in three games in 2018 and but played in 11 games in 2019 and 12 games last season. In November, Robinson talked about getting a game-winning interception against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I want to say like two or three minutes left and they were just trying to get to the end zone, just being a vet and seeing those things. I was just trying not to get beat for a touchdown," Robinson said per WGNO TV. "I shouldn’t say it like that, that’s kind of saying like I’m playing scared. But, I wasn’t trying to give up an easy touchdown. He tried to hit me with a double move, I wasn’t going for it. And I’ve seen it before, so he (Nick Mullens) threw the ball up. I just did what I had to do and I made a play for the team, simple as that."