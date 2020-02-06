Fans Express Disappointment With Viral Photo of Patrick Mahomes Trolling Donald Trump Being Photoshopped

It looked like Patrick Mahomes trolled Donald Trump is a big way. A photo of Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews hit the internet with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seen wearing a shirt that had the state of Missouri on it and the words: “The Great State of Kansas.” It was referring to a mistake Trump made when he was congratulating the team on Twitter.

Unfortunately, it was discovered the shirt turned out to be Photoshopped. One Twitter user discovered the shirt Mahomes was actually wearing said “Showtime,” based on an Instagram story. However, it’s very likely “The Great State of Kansas” shirt is being sold online and the Photoshopped image may have helped sales in a big way.

That said, fans really wanted this shirt to be real because that would have made things very interesting if the Chiefs end up visiting the White House. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the shirt being fake.

Side-by-Side

That photo of Patrick Mahomes in a shirt that reads “The Great State of Kansas” is photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/B12oxqPjJH — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 5, 2020

Jordan Heck was the one who discovered the picture was Photoshopped. Both shirts are red, but the original photo is from an Instagram story based on the tags and text. Hats of to the person who Photoshopped the snap because it looks real.

Wishful Thinking

I was hoping that shirt was real. Would have been quality trolling. — Matt Price (@mnstorm99) February 5, 2020

This Twitter user was really hoping the shirt was real because it would have been the troll job of the year. However, Mahomes probably knows better because it would have stirred up a lot of unwanted attention.

Buy the Shirt

We don’t make fake pics of athletes rocking our tees, there are enough real pics tbh — RotoWear (@RotoWear) February 5, 2020

Rotowear did not photoshop the pic, but they are selling the shirt on their site. In the description, Rotowear wrote: “Congratulations to Kansas City on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

Request for Mahomes

I don’t care, I still want him to wear one to the White House lol — Milton Nix (@MiltonNix) February 5, 2020

This fan wanted the shirt to be real and also wanted Mahomes to wear the shirt at the White House. Odds are if Mahomes did that, he wouldn’t be allowed in the White House.

T-Shirt Coming

Lame! Someone send him the t-shirt anyway so he can actually wear it. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) February 6, 2020

Could Mahomes get a “Great State of Kansas” shirt from a fan? That’s what this Twitter user wants and it has been suggested that Mahomes wear the shirt to troll Trump. As interesting that would be, Mahomes has more important things to focus on right now.

Good Job

They did a really good job with that. — George Mitchell (@RealThndrMonkey) February 6, 2020

This fan was impressed with the work of the person who manipulated the photo. It does look like Mahomes is really wearing the shirt but it helps that both shirts are the same color.

Trump Tweet

THIS IS A REAL TWEET HE’S REALLY THIS DUMB pic.twitter.com/oHjNlxmbKH — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 3, 2020

Here’s a look at the original tweet by Trump. Once that tweet was shared, Twitter users attacked him in a big way which led him to delete it and post another tweet which said “Missouri” instead of “Kansas.”