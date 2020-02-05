Patrick Mahomes Receives Custom Chiefs WWE Championship for Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be sporting a new accessory thanks to the WWE. On Tuesday, the Chiefs’ social media accounts shared a photo of Mahomes with a WWE championship belt slung over his shoulder, the red and gold belt customized with the Chiefs’ logo on the side.

“The belt made it in time for tomorrow,” the team wrote.

It seems tight end Travis Kelce may be the one to wear the belt during the team’s victory parade, with the team’s account sharing a photo of Kelce posing with it around his waist on Wednesday morning.

“Trav is READY,” the caption read.

Both Mahomes and Kelce recently got to spend time with former WWE star Dwayne Johnson while filming the player introductions for Super Bowl LIV, which Johnson helmed and featured players from the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers walking a runway as Johnson emphatically narrated their strengths. Sharing a photo with Mahomes after the game, Johnson praised the team’s win and used the opportunity to promote his tequila, Teremana.

“Congrats Patrick, his teammates and my buddy, Andy Reid (who was always very kind to me when I would work out with the Eagles when he was their head coach) and his coaching staff for this monumental championship,” Johnson wrote. “And after FIFTY long years, congratulations to the Chiefs organization and the loyal kingdom of KANSAS CITY.”

On Monday, Feb. 2, Mahomes and the team celebrated with a parade at Disney World in Florida, putting the finishing touch on a dream Mahomes originally tweeted about seven years ago.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl,” he wrote in 2013 at the age of 17. Following Sunday’s game, Disney announced that it would make a $1 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Mahomes’ name. After the Super Bowl, Mahomes was named MVP, which makes him the youngest player in league history to win both Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP, the latter honor earned last season.

