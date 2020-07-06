Patrick Mahomes' Massive Chiefs Contract Has Fans Wondering Dak Prescott's Next Move
Monday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inked a massive, 10-year deal worth up to $503 million. This adds on to his existing remaining two years and keeps the 24-year-old in Missouri until he turns 36. The Chiefs fans expressed excitement about this major decision, but other Twitter users had different questions. They want to know if this will affect Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as he continues searching for a massive contract.
Questions have swirled about Prescott's upcoming contract for the entire offseason. He finished his four-year rookie deal and signed the $31.4 million franchise tag following the 2019 season. However, this only keeps him on the roster for 2020. He still needs to sign a long-term extension to remain in Dallas. The two sides have reportedly conducted negotiations but Prescott still does not have a new deal. Now the questions have only increased in frequency with Mahomes' inking his massive contract.
The Cowboys no longer have to worry about making Dak Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history. So there is that— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott seeing Patrick Mahomes new deal pic.twitter.com/YZBSVsPOIt— Dylan C (@DylansRawTake) July 6, 2020
Mahomes got a TEN YEAR deal.
Dak Prescott walking into Jerry Jones's office: pic.twitter.com/NtTmJPLT2d— Negro Bane/Tha Shark (@thashark316) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott to Jerry Jones after seeing Patrick Mahomes’ record breaking contract extension: pic.twitter.com/LjL8vUqfXg— 𝘿𝙞𝙧𝙠¹⁷ (@MecoleMVP) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott ≠ Patrick Mahomes— Justin Bromhead (@phillyboi20) July 6, 2020
Everyone who watches football knows this.
I have serious questions for anyone who thinks Dak Prescott deserves that kind of money or even half of that money— The Harlequin Warrior (@BlackMajikMan90) July 6, 2020
Was my immediate thought once the deal dropped. Say goodbye to Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys QB in 2021.— Brandon Murchison (@RotoSuperstar) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott when he is asked about Patrick Mahomes contract extension 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4HDnybh0Jw— Gutta Raised (@guttaraised2) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott gonna get a $billion.— Waldo (@Waldo4Cy) July 6, 2020
Jerry Jones upon hearing of the Patrick Mahomes deal told reporters he's going to dig deep to come up with newer and more creative ways to disrespect Dak Prescott.— Chex Fapmen (@Mattomaha1) July 6, 2020
Can someone explain to me why dak Prescott thinks he’s worth so much money with 1 singular playoff win in 4 years— Garrett Millican (@Millican123) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott walking into Jerry Jones' office pic.twitter.com/MJuL4xc44g— Off_The_Hook1 (@Off_The_Hook3) July 6, 2020
All I can think of is Dak Prescott. And why he and the creep Jerry Jones can’t agree on a long term deal— BJ Brooklyn (@BJBrooklyn1) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott deserves 600M if we being honest ‼️💯🤷🏽♂️— Ab Moreno Quiñones (@ab_moreno19) July 6, 2020
DAK PRESCOTT ! We up next 🔥 $200M is on the table for u KING pic.twitter.com/HkCyTp9fy5— Glenn Ford Jr (@Black_Brutha_15) July 6, 2020
Somebody is going to have to pay Dak Prescott $35 million per year 😂😂😂😂.— ForTheCity_412 (@JimStamm22) July 6, 2020
Can’t wait for Dak Prescott to say he wants a similar contract to Patrick Mahomes. We all know it’s coming.— Primetime (@PrimeTimeBS15) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott making his way to Jerry Jones’ office pic.twitter.com/iQxo5MWQwp— Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott looking at his agent like : pic.twitter.com/hSmEwPni2q— killakamm !! (@x___killakam) July 6, 2020
If Mahomes got 45mil a year from Kansas City. You have to think Dak Prescott and company ask the Cowboys for 40mil a year plus.— Sean Thompson (@BigTEX2006) July 6, 2020