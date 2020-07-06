Patrick Mahomes' Massive Chiefs Contract Has Fans Wondering Dak Prescott's Next Move

Monday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inked a massive, 10-year deal worth up to $503 million. This adds on to his existing remaining two years and keeps the 24-year-old in Missouri until he turns 36. The Chiefs fans expressed excitement about this major decision, but other Twitter users had different questions. They want to know if this will affect Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as he continues searching for a massive contract.

Questions have swirled about Prescott's upcoming contract for the entire offseason. He finished his four-year rookie deal and signed the $31.4 million franchise tag following the 2019 season. However, this only keeps him on the roster for 2020. He still needs to sign a long-term extension to remain in Dallas. The two sides have reportedly conducted negotiations but Prescott still does not have a new deal. Now the questions have only increased in frequency with Mahomes' inking his massive contract.