Two People Steal Cardboard Cutout of Patrick Mahomes, Wreck Getaway Vehicle

Two people in Lawrence, Kansas are in trouble with the law after allegedly stealing a cardboard cutout of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before wrecking their getaway vehicle. The defending league MVP is very adept at evading those in pursuit, but this pair struggled to achieve the feat despite his cardboard presence.

According to Sports Illustrated, Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton said that a man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald’s on Monday before running to their car, jumping in, and speeding away.

As it turns out, the getaway was not very long as the pair wrecked their car. Officers were nearby investigating a two-car accident when they noticed the cutout of Mahomes in one of the vehicles. According to Compton, the car in question matched the description of the one that drove away from McDonald’s.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that the two suspects were issued notices to appear for alleged theft and were cited in the accident. There was another individual on hand that was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The cutout, however, was undamaged in the accident and has since been returned to the McDonald’s.

Given how the Chiefs QB has started his career in Kansas City, it’s understandable that “Mahomes Mania” is running wild. The first-round pick has been nothing short of productive for his team over 20 regular-season games as the starter.

In his first full year leading the offense, Mahomes compiled 5,097 yards through the air and 50 touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record in 2018 and a division crown. This performance continued in the playoffs as the Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional Round and nearly dethroned the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes and his team ultimately fell in overtime while the Patriots headed to Super Bowl LIII.

Through three games in 2019, Mahomes has been arguably better as a quarterback. He has led the Chiefs to a 3-0 record, including a recent victory over the Baltimore Ravens. During this stretch of games, he has thrown 10 touchdowns without an interception and is on pace to be the first 6,000-yard passer in NFL history.

Whether he reaches this mark remains to be seen, but there is no denying that the Chiefs fanbase is fired about Patrick Mahomes. And they want to show this fandom with jerseys, hats, and whatever else they can get their hands on. Although it might be far more prudent to pay for the merchandise. The police frown upon five-finger discounts.