Some good news came out of Patrick Ewing's camp after the former New York Knicks star was revealed to have contracted COVID-19. The latest development sees Ewing at home and "getting better" after being in the hospital.

His son, Patrick Ewing Jr., made the announcement on his Twitter account, first thanking the doctors and hospital staff that looked after his father before revealing the Georgetown coach was now safely at home. He added that they'll "continue to watch his symptoms and follow CDC guidelines" before urging everyone to stay safe and alert of what is going on amid the pandemic. On Friday, Ewing shared with his followers that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He explained that the virus is "serious and should not be taken lightly." He was treated at a local hospital. In the release put out by Georgetown, he was said to be the only member of the team or coaching staff to test positive. College basketball was shut down just before the conference tournaments and the ensuing March Madness spectacle was set to begin. The Hoyas likely would have been on the outside looking in with a 19-14 record and a .500 record in the Big East.

Earlier in the month, Ewing shared that his two Olympic gold medals and NCAA championship ring he earned as a player at Georgetown were stolen from his home. In his interview on the Dan Patrick Show in which he broke the news, he did note that he was able to get two replacement medals and was able to track down the missing ring after someone attempted to sell it.

Ewing isn't the first notable person in the basketball landscape to come down with the coronavirus. The pandemic ended up gaining some serious momentum as a result of the NBA shutting down its season and placing it on hold after Ruby Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive just prior to a game. In the week after, one of his teammates, Donovan Mitchell, also was diagnosed with COVID-19. A few others around the league, like Detroit's Christian Wood, also were revealed to have received a positive test, but the most notable name wounded up being former league MVP, Kevin Durant, who had yet to play a game for his new team, the Brooklyn Nets. He was among a few others on the Nets to have a positive test.