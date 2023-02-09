Pat Summitt's Son Just Welcomed a Daughter, and He Gave Her the Perfect Family Name

Tyler Summitt, the son of legendary college basketball coach Pat Summitt, welcomed a baby girl this week and gave her the perfect name. Tyler went to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his daughter, Patricia Lakelyn Summitt, has been born. Tyler's daughter is named after his mother who was the longtime head coach of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers from 1974-2012.

Tyler and his wife, Brooklyn, also have two sons — Breck, 4, and Rocky, 1, and the family lives in London, Ohio. Tyler remains involved with the Pat Summitt Foundation, which he started with his mother when she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers in 2011, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. Tyler, 32, played college basketball at Tennessee from 2010-2012. He then served as an assistant coach at Marquette from 2012-2014 before becoming the head coach of the Louisiana Tech women's basketball team from 2014-2016.

Patricia Lakelyn Summitt … born today … God is good! pic.twitter.com/S8TB5RiFui — Tyler Summitt (@tyler_summitt) February 8, 2023

While speaking with USA Today in 2021, Tyler talked about what he's doing now since he's no longer coaching. "A lot of my days is just having one-on-one time with Brooke or one-on-one time with Breck or all three of us and our two dogs,'' he said, per Yahoo Sports. "That's a lot of it, to be family first, which was a big swing from college coaching. Not saying all college coaches are workaholics or anything, that they're not family first. But the balance is a struggle.

"Not coaching, and having Breck especially, I think opened my eyes to how much time coaching takes up. Every time my mind goes to coaching, Breck comes up and says, 'Daddy, Daddy,' And that's it. It (the thought of coaching again) goes away."

Tyler's mother is arguably one of the best coaches in college basketball history. In her career, Pat Summitt won 1,098 games while losing only 208. She led the Lady Vols to the 16 SEC regular season championships, 16 SEC Tournament championships, 18 Final Four appearances and eight national championships. Summitt was named SEC Coach of the Year eight times, Naismith Coach of the Year five times and was named Naismith Coach of the Century. She is a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and was also inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. She died in 2016 at the age of 64.