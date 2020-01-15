Panthers LB Luke Kuechly Suddenly Retires After 8 Seasons

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is calling it a career. On Tuesday night, the Panthers posted a video that featured Kuechly who announced his retirement effective immediately. Kuechly’s retirement is sudden considering he’s only 28 years old and just finished his eighth season in the league.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play this game since I was in fourth grade,” he said in the video. “I’ve been with the Panthers now for eight years. It’s never the right time to step away, but now is the right time for me.”

“It’s a tough decision. I’ve thought about it a lot and I think now is the right chance for me to move on. It makes me sad because I love playing this game. I’ve played it since I was a little kid. It’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and organization and playing on the field with these guys…they’ll never go away.”

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

Kuechly didn’t reveal why he’s retiring, but he did suffer his share of concussions, which led him to miss seven games from 2015 to 2017 according to ESPN.

“The fans have been fantastic, they’ve supported us,” Kuechly said towards the end of the video. “They’ve traveled when we’ve been good. When we haven’t been great, they’ve been equally as supportive. That’s the best thing about this city and this town is that people love the team and people love the players. That goes a long way, because when you love the players for who they are I think it transcends the game. That’s what’s important.”

Kuechly was drafted by the Panthers No. 9 overall in 2012 by former head coach Ron Rivera who is now with the Washington Redskins. Once Rivera heard the news, he went to Twitter to show his support for Kuechly.

“I had the privilege of playing next to HOF #MikeSingletary & coaching HOF [Brian Urlacher] & [Luke Kuechly] is worthy of that honor someday,” Rivera wrote. “But more important I will remember Luke’s sense of humor, his leadership & 4 being a great teammate.”

Kuechly put together a Hall-of-Fame career despite only playing eight seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Team seven times and he led the NFL in tackles in 2012 and 2014. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and he was also named Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.