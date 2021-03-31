Paige VanZant Rocks Whipped Cream Bikini in Fiery New Photo

✖

Paige VanZant had social media buzzing with her latest photo. The MMA star recently went to her Instagram Story to post a photo that shows off her figure in a whipped cream bikini. The photo also had a link to her subscription-based website which has exclusive photos.

"Every time I check my social media, my fans are always asking me for more," VanZant said in a press release in February. "By launching PaigeFanZant.com with FanTime, it makes it easier for followers to find the exclusive content I’ll be putting out. Be sure to subscribe in the lead up to my next fight. I'll be giving an inside look at my training and recovery that you won’t find anywhere else!"

VanZant has gained a big following on social media due to her revealing posts. However, she is also known for what she can do in the fighting world as she's currently competing in Bare Knuckle FC. She made her Bare Knuckle FC debut before the Super Bowl, losing to Britain Hart. VanZant signed a $1 million contract with BKFC and revealed why she joined the promotion after spending time in UFC.

"I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I'm just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to people that's not the way I see myself at all," she said to ESPN in August. "This is a sport where people probably have the highest rate of getting cut open and having long-term scars is definitely something that I'm not even worried about for me. It's just the love of competition and I'm really excited to go out there and show off in such an amazing sport."

VanZant, 27, has a career MMA record of 8-5. She made her UFC debut in 2014 and won her first three matches before losing three of the next four. Her final UFC match came in July 2020, losing to Amanda Ribas via submission in the first round.

Shortly after her BKFC battle, VanZant revealed she had talks with WWE. "I get asked about WWE a lot," VanZant said on the INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet podcast. "I think it would be something I’d be very good at because I have the best of both worlds. I was a Dancer, I used to like the entertainment and showmanship side of it… and then the combat sports world obviously goes into the WWE."