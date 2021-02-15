Paige VanZant Says She's Had Talks With WWE: 'Door Is Definitely Open'

✖

Paige VanZant recently revealed she had had talks with WWE about competing. She appeared on the INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet podcast and said there has been "communication" with WWE and visited its performance center. She said this before she made her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in early February.

"I get asked about WWE a lot," VanZant said, as reported by Sportskeeda. "I think it would be something I’d be very good at because I have the best of both worlds. I was a Dancer, I used to like the entertainment and showmanship side of it… and then the combat sports world obviously goes into the WWE." VanZant went on to say "would want to do that 100 percent" and she'll do it once she's done competing in boxing or mixed martial arts. "But we’ll see, the door’s definitely open," she stated.

VanZant lost to Britain Hart in her BKFC debut, which came one night before the Super Bowl. She previously spent time in UFC and lost three of her four bouts. If VanZant were to join WWE, she could follow the same career path as Ronda Rousey, who became WWE Raw Women's Champion after a successful MMA career. Rousey was last seen on WWE TV in April 2019 after losing to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

"There is definitely a path," VanZant said. "And communication is actually there sometimes, so we’re able to communicate and show our interests with each other. Once there’s a little more free time in my schedule, I think that’s something I would really like to pursue… Yes, I have visited their campus… the Performance Center, because it’s up in Orlando, so I was able to go visit and look around and get a sense of what it’s all about."

VanZant is 26, which means she has plenty of time to make an impact in WWE. The women's division has grown over the last five years, and landing a talent like VanZant would only make WWE more popular. Currently, VanZant has three more fights left on her BKFC contract; before signing with the promotion, she had offers from various MMA leagues, including Bellator. In her MMA career, VanZant posted a 9-5 record, including a 5-4 record in UFC.