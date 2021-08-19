Packers Unveil New Uniform for 2021 Season, and Social Media Weighs In
The Green Bay Packers will have a new uniform combination for the 2021 season. On Thursday, the team introduced their new, history-inspired uniform, which is called the 50s Classic Uniform. The Packers will wear the uniforms on Oct. 24 when they take on the Washington Football Team.
“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a press release. “With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team’s success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform.”
The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes that are similar to what the team wore during the 1950s. Fans can purchase the jerseys at Packers Pro Shop along with other apparel associated with the 50s. The 1950s decade wasn't a strong one for the Packers as their best season was in 1959 when the team went 7-5. That was the first year Vince Lombardi was the head coach, and he led the team to a championship two years later. Here's a look at what social media has to say about the new uniform.
A history-inspired look with a modern vibe.
One fan asked: "So it's pretty much confirmed that the Pack will wear these uniforms, and the Browns will wear their 75th anniversary throwback uniforms from 1946 for the game on Christmas Day right?"
The #Packers 50s Classic Uniform will debut Week 7 at Lambeau Field against Washington.
Another fan wrote: "Throwbacks are so played out why not do Futuristic. Why are we making jerseys so the old men crapping their diaper can feel nostalgic."
The @packers' new 50s Classic uniforms 🔥
Another fan tweeted: "I like it but one thing I reckon Rodgers would look better in the orange and blue of the Denver Broncos please don't forget to trade him to Denver Broncos at the end of the season please but yes nice uniform every team should play in the original uniform that the team first wore,"
One fan said: "Nothing like an excuse to sell another uniform. That's the main reason why the NFL teams do this kind of crap. If you already have a Rodgers regular, u might want to buy a throwback as well. It's a money grab for every team."
The @packers unveiled their 50s Classic Uniforms, which will be worn on Oct. 24 at Lambeau against Washington 👀
Another fan asked: "How come they can wear throwback helmets and the Browns cannot?? Can any of you answer that? Thank you. "
This fan responded: "For petes sake….I'm well aware of the history of the Packers uniforms. I have been advocating for this throwback for years. I was poking fun as the colors are "off" and the first thing I thought about was Oregon."
And this fan admitted: "Going to be in the minority, but I miss the days of sports teams wearing their standard jerseys for every game. I'm bitter after watching the Bucks wear their blue jerseys more than their home green ones in the playoffs."