Packers Unveil New Uniform for 2021 Season, and Social Media Weighs In

The Green Bay Packers will have a new uniform combination for the 2021 season. On Thursday, the team introduced their new, history-inspired uniform, which is called the 50s Classic Uniform. The Packers will wear the uniforms on Oct. 24 when they take on the Washington Football Team.

“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a press release. “With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team’s success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform.”

The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes that are similar to what the team wore during the 1950s. Fans can purchase the jerseys at Packers Pro Shop along with other apparel associated with the 50s. The 1950s decade wasn't a strong one for the Packers as their best season was in 1959 when the team went 7-5. That was the first year Vince Lombardi was the head coach, and he led the team to a championship two years later. Here's a look at what social media has to say about the new uniform.