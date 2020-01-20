Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Surpasses Brett Favre for Playoff Touchdown Passes and Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came up short in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night as his team lost to the San Francisco 49ers 37-20. However, he was able to make team history in the loss. During the game, the Packers announced that Rodgers has now thrown 40 playoff touchdown passes in his career and he surpassed Brett Favre for No. 1 on the list. Favre had 39 and late Packers legend Bart Starr is third on the list with 15.

Rodgers’ 40 touchdown passes in the playoffs is quite the accomplishment, but because the team failed to reach the Super Bowl, fans had mixed reactions to the news. One fan wrote: “Just one Super Bowl! Time to move on from Aaron Rodgers, trade him or cancel his contract. He just drank one too many Scotches the last couple of years when he should have stayed with Gatorade…He might have more Super Bowl rings!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey we should be happy we made it this far, another fan tweeted. “Most predicted we would be the last in the division and look we made it one game away from the Superbowl. Unfortunately we lost tonight but hopefully our rookies get better during the offseason and we’ll be here again next year.”

“He is about to move past Favre in another category too, a third Twitter user wrote. “Most NFC championship losses in a packer uniform.”

As talented Rodgers is, he has not played his best in the NFC Championship games. As a starter, Rodgers has played in four conference title games and has lost three of them. And in those four games, Rodgers has thrown six touchdowns, seven interceptions and has posted a 78.0 passer rating.

“Yeah, it’s a little raw right now, for sure, but it definitely hurts a little more than early in the career, just because you realize just how difficult it is to get to this spot,” Rodgers said after the loss according to Forbes. “You realize I don’t have the same number of years ahead of me as I do behind me, so it’s slightly more disappointing.”

Rodgers has put together a strong career as he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season and has won the MVP award in 2011 and 2014. However, with him being 36 years old, time is running out for him to reach his second Super Bowl before he retires from the NFL.