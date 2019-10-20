Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Joins Legendary Company With 350th Touchdown

Sunday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers proved that he is still among the NFL‘s most efficient quarterbacks during a decisive victory over the Oakland Raiders. He left the game early after completing 25 of his 31 attempted passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for a sixth score. Additionally, Rodgers tossed his 350th career score, joining the NFL elite in the record books.

With fewer than three minutes remaining in the third quarter and nursing a 28-17 lead over the Oakland Raiders, Rodgers dropped back in search of an open wide receiver. Instead, he spotted tight end Jimmy Graham, who was trailed by safety Erik Harris. One throw later, the Packers were lining up for an extra point.

Rodgers reached 350 touchdowns in his career in only 172 career games, officially becoming the fastest player in league history to reach this milestone. Drew Brees previously held the record with 350 touchdowns in 180 games.

When Rodgers left the game in the fourth quarter, he did so with a passer rating of 158.3. In the NFL, this is the perfect passer rating that can never be topped and requires a lack of interceptions and very few incompletions.

To cap off Rodgers’ day, Jim Nantz of the CBS broadcast team also explained that this stat line of 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown is a rarity in the NFL. Only two other quarterbacks in the history of the league have achieved this feat. Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin did so in 1951 and Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien matched him in 1991.

Following the game, first-year head coach Matt LaFleur gave Rodgers the game ball for his performance at home. This relationship has been under scrutiny after former head coach Mike McCarthy left town, but both Rodgers and LaFleur have this Packers team sitting at 6-1 on the season.

Reaching 350 passing touchdowns puts Rodgers in esteemed company, but he still has a ways to go before he takes the all-time record. Peyton Manning (539) tops the list, and he is followed by Tom Brady (527), Drew Brees (522), Brett Favre (508), Dan Marino (420), Philip Rivers (383), Ben Roethlisberger (363), and Eli Manning (362). Although Rodgers should theoretically pass both Roethlisberger and Manning considering that both quarterbacks are no longer in the starting lineup.

