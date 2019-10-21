Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Sued for Sexual Assault and Battery

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has been hit with a lawsuit by a woman who is claiming she was sexually assaulted by him back in 2017 according to TMZ. The woman, who is going by the alias “Jane Doe,” describes herself as a vocational nurse who met De La Hoya back in 2016. The suit was filed in Los Angeles and she admitted the two had an ongoing consensual relationship. But things took a turn during an incident back in 2017.

“Doe claims Oscar had bottles of alcohol and “a bag of what appeared to be cocaine” in his kitchen when she arrived — and she claims it became clear, he was on a mission to get wasted,” TMZ wrote.

“After Oscar became intoxicated, she claims the boxer invited her to the bedroom to hook up — and during the encounter, he asked if she was down to “experiment” sexually.”

TMZ goes to say that Doe started to decline the requests De La Hoya was asking and that led to him being more aggressive with her. According to the court documents, the former boxing world champion became frustrated with her and he allegedly “held her down with one arm while forcefully trying to insert his fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.” She screamed in pain but De La Hoya just laughed and told her to take a shot of alcohol.

After the incident, Doe left the house angry and in pain. She went to urgent care where she received medication and she reportedly “sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist who diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya.” It’s unknown if Doe ever filed a police report.

De La Hoya is one of the most popular boxing figures in the world. He made his professional boxing debut in 1992 and he won a gold medal in the Olympic games that same year. His first title came in 1994 when he won the WBO junior lightweight championship and he then won the WBO Lightweight title that same year. De La Hoya was able to obtain to IBF lightweight championship in 1995 and then captured the WBC lightweight title in 1996. His first loss came in 1999 but he was able to win WBC and lineal lightweight titles in 2001. His last match was in 2008 where he lost to Manny Pacquiao.