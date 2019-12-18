Olympic Figure Skater Maia Shibutani Undergoes Surgery for Kidney Tumor After Thinking She Only Had a Stomach Virus

Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani has opened up about her recent health issues and she’s asking for her fan’s support. On Monday, the 25-year old U.S. Olympian went to Instagram to reveal she had surgery to remove a tumor which the doctors are still determining if it’s malignant or benign. The original thought was Shibutani only had a stomach virus but when she went to the emergency room in October, the doctors found an abnormality.

“It’s been a really tough week, Shibutani wrote in the post. “Back in October, I got sick and had to go to the ER while I was in New York. It ended up being a stomach virus, but they ran some tests that showed an abnormality – it was recommended that I have a follow-up appointment to take a closer look. After an MRI earlier this week in LA, I was told that I had a small mass on one of my kidneys.”

She went on to say that she was “scared” once she heard the news, but she knew she had the support of her doctors, nurses and her family. Shibutani also said the surgery was successful and was glad they were able to catch it early.

“While this is deeply personal news, I don’t want rumors to spread, or for anyone to worry in case people say they saw me at the hospital, ” she wrote. “I am going to try and stay positive and focus on my recovery. I appreciate all of the support and good vibes sent my way. My fingers are crossed, too.

A number of Shibutani’s fans commented on the post.

One fan wrote: “Sending all the positive thoughts and prayers to you!”

Another fan wrote: “I’m glad you took the proper precautions. Get well soon!”

Yet another fan added, “Prayers for you sweet baby for a full recovery! You are strong and loved by many. God’s got you.”

Shuibutani and her older brother, Alex, are skating partners and he commented on the post with red heart emojis. The duo made a name for themselves last year as they took home the bronze medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. They also helped Team USA earn bronze in the team competition. Both Maia and Alex have not competed this season.