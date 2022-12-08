Olympian Elise Christie Reveals Mental Illness Diagnosis After Years 'Hidden in Pain'

Elise Christie recently opened up about dealing with a mental illness. The 32-year-old British former short track speed skater revealed that she has been diagnosed "bipolar and having a borderline personality disorder and me myself had no idea what this really meant." Christie issued an apology to "anyone my illness ever affected negatively," and thanked those who "loved [me] and stood by me through my pain."

"I feel as tho I've hidden in pain for such a long time," Christie wrote in an Instagram post. "And over the last 6 years I've gradually faded and disappeared. The days where I am my true self have become further apart and for shorter periods. I've lost countless people from my life who I wish I hadn't. I think it's true that the ones who laugh and smile the most on the outside are the ones struggling the most."

Christie competed in three Winter Olympics (2010, 2014, 2018), and her best finish was fourth in the women's 500 meters in short track speed skating. In December 2021, Christie announced her retirement from the sport after suffering an ankle injury that prevented her from qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics. She is currently competing in the ESkootr Championship and won a world title in November.

Once the ESkootr Championship season ended, Christie sent another message to her fans about her mental health. "2021 and 2022 were both pretty horrific years for me and id like to take until 2023 to focus on my new diagnosis and getting myself in the right place to have an amazing year next year," Christie wrote. "In the coming weeks, I'll be focusing on facing my demons within ice sport, figuring out what my next step is and getting back in healthy shape both physically and mentally. I will be filming something for you all in the coming months that will fill in all the unexplained gaps and riddles."

In her speed skating career, Christie won three world titles in 2017 and also collected four silver medals and five bronze medals in the World Championships. She also won 10 goal medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal in the European Championships. Two months after her retirement announcement, Christie said she hopes to make a comeback for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.