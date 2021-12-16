Joe Biden Nominates Former Olympic Figure Skater as Ambassador to Belize

A former Olympic figure skater is close to becoming an ambassador. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden nominated Michelle Kwan to be U.S. ambassador to Belize. Kwan is known for winning the Silver medal at the Nagano Winter Games in 1998 and Bronze four years later in Salt Lake City.

“I am honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country,” Kwan wrote on Twitter. Kwan is not a stranger when it comes to working for Biden as she worked as director of surrogates during his presidential campaign in 2016. She also worked in the same capacity for Hilary Clinton during her 2016 campaign.

In the official announcement, the White House said that Kwan has “a distinguished career in public service, diplomacy, and sports. She is the most decorated figure skater in U.S. history, having won 43 championships, including five world championships, nine national titles, and two Olympic medals.” In 2006, Kwan became the first Public Diplomacy Envoy and traveled to engage youth around the world on social and educational issues for a decade. She currently serves as the treasurer and board member of the Special Olympics.

“Belize is full of incredible history and culture and has been a tremendous partner to the United States,” Kwan said in a statement per The Washington Post. “I look forward to working with the Belizean government on economic issues, to put an end to this pandemic, and to address the root causes of migration.”

Kwan was one of the most popular figure skaters during the prime of her career. Along with winning 43 championships. Kwan is a member of the California Sports Hall of Fame and was the sole inductee for the United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2012.

“I think a lot of athletes, me included, have a hard time finding that sort of identity, wondering is being a skater my identity,” she said to the Los Angeles Times in 2011. “That was the one thing that I was able to figure out through going back to school, that there’s more out there that I’m interested in doing and pursuing. I’m 31 and there is a time when you have to walk out of the ice rink. To me, it’s the idea of wanting to learn and keep on learning.”