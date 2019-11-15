O.J. Simpson Sends Message to Colin Kaepernick Before NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick will work out for NFL teams on Saturday and this could be the opportunity he needs to get back in the league for the first time since 2016. And he just received some advice from an interesting figure. Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simson went to Twitter to talk about Kaepernick’s workout and he sent a message to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Simpson wished him luck and he said to watch our for his “friends.”

“You know, I’m a guy that’s been through just about everything,” Simpson said. “And the one thing that I learned is that sometimes your friends, and I don’t doubt that these are your friends. But sometimes they can say and do things that aren’t in your best interest. You’re an intelligent guy, you should tell some of these friends, that you can speak for yourself. In any event, that being said, go down to Atlanta and kick ass.”

Because of how everything went down when it comes to scheduling the workout, it looked like Kaepernick could have backed out. However, the NFL confirmed the workout was still a go as it announced 11 teams will be in attendance with more on the way. The teams who have confirmed are the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins.

Once the news of the workout broke, Kapernick reacted to the news on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday,”

If Kaepernick impresses teams during the workout, he could see some contract offers come his way. However, according to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, two teams have expressed interest in Kaepernick already and at least 10 owners feel he should be back in the league. Ever since Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, he has not been offered a contract by another NFL team. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest the social injustice going on with African-American people in the country.