OJ Simpson Reveals Easter Video, Finds a Way to Golf Despite Shutdowns

O.J. Simpson is a massive fan of golf, which he has shown in the majority of his Twitter videos. However, he is no longer able to hit the links following local courses shutting down to the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to avoid “going to an insane asylum” due to not playing golf, Simpson showed his new strategy for getting some practice.

The Juice posted a video on Twitter on Easter Sunday that showed him standing in front of an empty golf course. He wished everyone a happy Easter prior to complaining about the length of his hair and being unable to attend church. Simpson wanted this video to be more informative, so he grabbed his 8-iron from his USC Trojans golf bag and headed toward a practice net. He smacked the ball into the net and declared that it would have gone about 145 yards.

“Way to slice it,” one Twitter user wrote after seeing Simpson hitting the golf ball. Several others joined in with similar comments that revolved around Simpson’s murder trial from 1994-95. Some of these jokes were very straightforward and referenced both the late Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. Others were more subtle and talked about his ability to “slice up a ham” on Easter Sunday.

“Gonna hunt down some eggs there Juice? Don’t forget the gloves,” another person commented. Several fans noticed that Simpson was “missing” a glove while filming this video and wanted to mention this detail. They thought he would be far more focused on keeping gloves around following his trial.

While the majority of Twitter users were discussing Simpson and his history, there were others focused on something that they felt was equally important. Why isn’t the former NFL running back’s Twitter account verified? He’s a prominent figure that has a multitude of followers. In the opinion, they feel that his status makes getting that blue checkmark a priority.

Since joining Twitter, Simpson has been drawing considerable attention. His brief videos get immediate views as users want to figure out what he is going to discuss next. Others simply show up to figure out if he is saying, “yours truly” or “George Trulee.”

The former NFL running back has discussed numerous topics in the past year, including Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott getting paid by the Dallas Cowboys and fantasy football. Every tweet is immediately met with hundreds of comments, many of which focus on his ability to “slice” the competition or inanimate objects.