O.J. Simpson Breaks Down Ezekiel Elliott Contract Situation

O.J. Simpson has some interesting thoughts about Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his current contract situation. Simpson went to Twitter to express his opinion on Elliott. He said that he’s been a number on contract negotiations in his career and it comes down to one thing.

“It’s about the money,” Simpson said. “As long as you keep it about the money, it’s fine.”

Simpson went on to say that he’s a big fan of Elliott, but when it comes to picking a side between him and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Simpson is going with the latter.

“I’m 100 percent on Jerry Jones’ side,” Simpson said. “The man was telling a joke. Wasn’t that funny, maybe, but that’s all he was doing. He’s proven that he has supported Ezekiel through a lot of trauma over the last two or three years and I think he has the utmost respect for Ezekiel.”

What Simpson is referring to is Jones making a comment after the Cowboys’ win over the Los Angels Rams in the preseason game this past weekend. Rookie running back Tony Pollard registered 42 yards and one touchdown and when the game was over, reporters asked Jones if Pollard is his best negotiator with Elliott, to which he replied, “Zeke who?”

That did not sit well with Elliott. According to ESPN, the Ohio State alum and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, were not happy with the comment Jones made: “I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful.”

On Monday, Jones told reporters that he was joking and he felt like he had every right to make that joke considering everything he’s done for Elliott.

“I’ve earned the right with Zeke to joke, period. I’ve earned it,” Jones said Monday via the Dallas Morning News.

The Pro Bowl running back has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it. It’s been reported the Cowboys have offered Elliott a new contract, but he did not agree to the deal.

Simpson, who is a College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, believes that the Cowboys will get something done with Elliott as long as it’s just about the money. So hopefully Elliott can get over Jones’ joke focus on getting a deal done soon.