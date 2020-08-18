O.J. Simpson Blasts Donald Trump, Says MAGA Slogan 'Bothers' Him

✖

O.J. Simpson has one issue with Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Famer went to Twitter to talk about politics. He encouraged everyone to vote, but he also talked about a friend of his wearing a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat. Simpson pointed out he has one problem with the slogan.

"It's the 'again' that bothers me," Simpson said who believes that can mean different things. Simpson then mentioned that Harry S. Truman was the president when he was born and the preceded to go down the list of presidents while pointing out, "through all those presidents, America was great." He then said "we were the No. 1 nation there is. All of these politicians today, they're standing on the shoulders of the Giants who ran this country before them.

Simpson never mentioned Trump by name, but he made the MAGA slogan popular when he became President. According to TMZ, Simpson was asked in 2018 if he would have voted for Trump in the 2016 election. He said: "Somebody asked me if I'd have voted for him ... Probably not, but I only know two of my friends I'd vote to be president. "Some of my best, best besties I would not vote to be president."

As for Trump and his MAGA slogan, it has been his calling card for the last four years. After the death of George Floyd in May, Trump told reporters that "MAGA loves the Black people." But Trump has used the phrase long before he became President. Back in 2011, Trump was asked about possibly running for President down the road. He said: "I must leave all of my options open because, above all else, we must make America great again." He also mentioned it again in 2012 during an appearance on Fox and Friends.

"Well I just heard about it, in fact, I heard about it on your show, and frankly I think it's a great name 'Make America Great,' because that's what it is all about, making America great," Trump replied when asked about "Make America Great Again" party, which was started by a group of Trump supporters.

Another note about the phrase is it was was also used 40 years ago. During the 1980 Presidential campaign, Ronald Regan said: "For those without job opportunities, we’ll stimulate new opportunities, particularly in the inner cities where they live. For those who’ve abandoned hope, we’ll restore hope and we’ll welcome them into a great national crusade to make America great again."