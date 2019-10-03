Watch: Slow Motion Footage of Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey Altercation Released

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got into an altercation this past weekend and there’s new footage show what really happened. The Ravens recently released a slow-motion video to show that Humphrey wasn’t choking Beckham. It was reported that Beckham was being choked by the veteran cornerback, but in the video, it looks as if Humphrey is grabbing Beckham by the jersey collar. The Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked about the fight earlier this week and he believes Humphrey didn’t do anything wrong.

Slow-motion close up video of the fight that led to #Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey choking #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (📹 @balldontlienfl)pic.twitter.com/deYiaor08M — 5Dimes Sportsbook (@5DimesSB) October 1, 2019

“I’m not exactly sure why [Humphrey] got the foul, but I’m sure they’ll tell us what they thought they saw,” he said per the team’s official website. Based on the close-up, the footage that we had, [Humphrey] pinned him [Beckham] on the ground after about three or four things happened.”

Humphrey told reporters he apologized to Beckham for the altercation. But he did not get an apology from Beckham which he understands.

Both Beckham and Humphrey were flagged for the fight which led to offsetting penalties. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was not happy that Humphrey wasn’t thrown out the game because he thought the was choking Beckham.

“Here’s my big deal with that: I just want to have consistency on how we’re going to deal with things, OK?” Kitchens said during a Monday conference call. “I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat. I don’t like that. I don’t think that needs to be in our game, and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it.”

Kitchens talked to officials about the altercation, and they explained to him why Humprey wasn’t ejected.

“Shawn and those guys did an excellent job of maintaining control of the football game,” he said via the Associated Press. “They did do that. They did an excellent job of that. So my hat’s off to them in that scenario, because that can get out of hand in a hurry. And I’ll compliment our players on maintaining their composure in that situation. But again, one of their teammates was on the ground too, so we just need to decide what direction we want to go with that, you know?”

Beckham only finished with two receptions for 20 yards, so Humphrey won the battle. However, Beckham and the Browns got the last laugh as they beat the Ravens 40-25.