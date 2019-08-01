Cleveland Browns Star Odell Beckham Gifts Cleats to Young Browns Fan

Odell Beckham Jr. is all about making kids happy. During a recent training camp practice, the star Cleveland Browns receiver had to change his cleats. In the process, he gave his previously-worn cleats to a young fan who was watching practice.

As you can see, the kid, whose name is Evan Hayes, was happy and surprised to get the gift from Beckham. Reporter Rachel L. Hill talked to Evan after he got the cleats and he told her to thank Beckham and he told him “he made his whole year!!”

This comes on the heels of Beckham announcing he will be on the cover of the August edition of GQ Magazine. In the latest version of GQ, Beckham talks about his rise to fame and being scrutinized because of it.

“I didn’t know that getting to that level — or being on the level, like, where a LeBron is at — that I would have to deal with certain things,” Beckham said to writer Mark Anthony Green. “People ask me what advice I would give, and I’m just like: ‘Be careful what you ask for.’ Like I said, I wouldn’t change anything for the world, but I wish the world would have more love than hate in it.”

The All-Pro receiver has taken his share of heat over the years, but he’s about to be the top target for a talented Browns offense. Beckham is coming off a 2018 season where he posted 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the New York Giants. Strong numbers, but the reason the Browns traded for Beckham was what he did in his first three seasons in the NFL.

From 2014-2016, the LSU alum recorded 288 receptions 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, was named the All-Pro Second Team in 2015 and 2016 and he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Many experts believe the Browns are the favorites to win the AFC North because of the addition of Beckham which was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Only time will tell if the LSU alum is the missing piece the Browns have been looking for, but it looks like he’s becoming a fan favorite already.