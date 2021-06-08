NWA Wrestler Jocephus' Cause of Death Revealed

✖

NWA wrestler Jocephus (real name Joseph Hudson) died in February, and it was announced at the time that he passed away due to an undiagnosed medical issue. Nick Aldis, the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, recently spoke to Steel Chair Magazine and revealed Jocephus' cause of death and his impact on the company.

"You never really prepare for a situation like that. It’s not something you ever think about when you’re thinking of your career," Aldis said per Fightful. "Will I have to make a tribute show to a friend and a colleague who passed away? So, I think it was important we all got together and did what we thought would be something that reflected how much he meant to the whole team but also to our audience.

Very sad news about the passing of Jocephus who also portrayed The Question Mark in the NWA Loved his rivalry with Tim Storm & always got a laugh whenever The Question Mark appeared on screen. R.I.P Joseph Hudson pic.twitter.com/bkvTe8pWCI — BCCWrestlePod (@BccPod) February 25, 2021

"As far as Aron (Stevens) being in the main event and having a title match, I thought that was the most fitting way to give tribute to Joseph and, in the end, it was a tough moment but also rewarding knowing we had done something for a guy who truly deserved it and passed away under freak circumstances. It was a congenital heart defect just so sad and unfortunate and undetectable or unpredictable. We felt like he deserved to be recognized, and that was the best way we felt we could do it."

NWA President Billy Corgan announced the news on his Instagram page that Jocephus died. Also knows as The Question Mark, Jocephus made his pro wrestling debut in 2010 and found success on the NWA Powerrr series. He would team up with Aron Stevens, who WWE fans know as Damian Sandow.

"It's with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue," Corgan wrote on Instagram at the time. "NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he'd always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed."