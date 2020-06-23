Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Organizing Adria Tour Tournament

✖

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after organizing an exhibition event in Croatia and Serbia. The event was the Adria Tour, which took place last weekend. The final match of the Adria Tour was canceled after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic, the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, was scheduled to play in Sunday's final. He revealed that he and his wife Jelena tested positive for the virus, but his children tested negative.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement via ESPN. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region." Djokovic took some heat for organizing the tournament during the pandemic. It was reported there were no social distancing measures practiced at the matches in both countries.

In the statement, Djokovic said the tournament was organized "when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were." Djokovic then revealed the next step for him after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine," he stated. "I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days." Back in April, Djokovic was asked if he would get a vaccine in order to play and travel. He said he's not in favor in getting a vaccine, but if it becomes mandatory, he will face a very difficult decision.

"Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in a Facebook Live video via ESPN. "But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know."