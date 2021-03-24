Novak Djokovic Targeted in Sex Tape Extortion Plot, Model Claims

✖

Novak Djokovic, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, recently made headlines due to an extortion plot targeting him. A company allegedly wanted to pay someone to seduce him and have sex with him while a hidden camera filmed it. Serbian model Natalija Scekic recently spoke out and explained that she turned down the offer from an unnamed business.

"It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from [London] and I considered him a serious guy,” Scekic explained during an interview with European magazine Svet&Scandal. "I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life.

"I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and film it, but not to worry about that because he was already taking care of that," Scekic continued. "He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated. They were really preparing a hell of a plan. I was told to take Novak somewhere to an intimate place and film it all."

Scekic explained that she contemplated different responses to the proposal. Chief among them was throwing water on the man. However, she explained that she "restrained herself" and simply gathered her things and left the meeting. Scekic then conducted the interview to try to stop this hidden camera operation.

"He is our best ambassador, an exemplary man, a family man. For someone to seduce him like that for money, or at least try to..." Scekic said. Djokovic has regularly dealt with rumors about his marriage and whether there is any infidelity. He most recently denied cheating allegations in 2020.

"I understand that it is more interesting for people to read Nole and Jelena are getting divorced than Nole and Jelena are in love," Djokovic said, per the New York Post. "But that doesn’t affect Jelena and me because we love each other." Djokovic and Jelena have been married for seven years and have two children together — Stefan, 6, and Tara, 3.

While the story about the alleged extortion plot comes to light, Djokovic continues to perform at a high level. He is 9-0 so far in 2021, including a Grand Slam. He will now try to secure even more success during the Serbia Open in April.